Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/21)

BOOKED: Juvenile of Burdett on BTDC case for felony theft and criminal damage to property, no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Burdett on a BTDC case for theft, criminal damage and felony obstruction, no bond.

BOOKED: Scott Miller of Hoisington on BTDC case for aggravated battery, child endangerment with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Stacey of Larned on BTDC case for felony theft and criminal damage to property, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tyler Partington of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for contempt with no bond. BTDC case for interference with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Damaris Meeks of Great Bend on a Pawnee County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Richard Musil on BTDC case for arrest and detain, no bond.

BOOKED: Randal Long of Garden City on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. Back for court.

BOOKED: Joshua Carey of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christina Champ of Hoisington on warrant for contempt of court, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Caton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery with a bond of $75,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Burdett on BTDC case for felony theft and criminal damage to property to JJA / parent.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Burdett on a BTDC case for theft, criminal damage, and felony obstruction.

RELEASED: Damaris Meeks of Great Bend on a Pawnee County District Court warrant for contempt of court, transported to Pawnee County on their warrant.

RELEASED: Christina Champ of Hoisington on a warrant for contempt of court, posted a $1,000 bond.