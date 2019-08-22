3 brothers arrested for burglaries in Hays

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

Last Friday the Hays Police Department arrested three brothers in connection with burglaries in Hays.

The burglaries occurred through August and involved vehicles and an apartment in which a couch, loveseat, entertainment center, television and other miscellaneous items were taken, according to Hays Chief of Police Donald Scheibler.

Jordyn, 22, Jonathan, 23, and Uriah, 20, Steinike were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Scheibler said.

“After several reports of vehicle burglaries and an apartment burglary, probable cause was developed and a search warrant was obtained,” he said.

Two apartments in which the brothers lived were searched, leading to the arrest of Jordyn and Uriah.

Jonathan was later arrested at his place of employment.

All three brothers have been convicted of similar crimes in the past. Uriah and Jordyn were sentenced on Sept. 10, 2018 to 24 months probation for charges of criminal threat and burglary of a motor vehicle. Jonathan was sentenced on Oct. 16, 2017 for forgery and criminal use of a financial card. On May 11, 2018, he was also sentenced for theft.

All three are being held in the Ellis County Jail.