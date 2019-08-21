Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4. Tyler Webb earned his first major-league victory with one-third inning of work in his 79th career game. The Cardinals have won nine of their last 11 games, while the Brewers have lost six of their last eight. St. Louis remained in first place by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs. Third-place Milwaukee is four games back.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles ended an eight-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Royals reliever Jacob Barnes sandwiched a pair of walks around two outs before Alberto hit a 1-1 pitch into the Baltimore bullpen for his eighth home run. Baltimore had lost 13 of 14.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie running back Darwin Thompson is quickly climbing the depth chart of the Kansas City Chiefs, even though the sixth-round pick has plenty going against him. Not only is Thompson a bit undersized at 5-foot-8, he only played one season of Division I football and did it at Utah State, where the competition level was lower than most major colleges.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed Marcus Kemp on injured reserve with a torn ACL and signed fellow wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas as part of a series of roster moves made as training camp resumed. The Chiefs also signed former offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who had stayed in touch with the club all offseason, and wide receiver Jalen Tolliver to provide additional depth. Wide receiver Davon Grayson and offensive lineman Abdul Beecham were released.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer with former Utah State cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram joining his former coach in the Big 12 Conference. Ingram went through his first practice with the Red Raiders on Tuesday. He is immediately eligible to play for Texas Tech after earning a degree from Utah State in three years. He started 15 games the past two seasons while playing for new Red Raiders coach Matt Wells. Ingram is the sixth graduate transfer to join Texas Tech this summer.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall has been named West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against FCS James Madison. West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced the choice of Kendall, who beat out three others. At Oklahoma, Kendall backed up Baker Mayfield in 2016 and Kyler Murray last season. For his career, Kendall has completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence highlights The Associated Press preseason All-America team. He has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers on the first team with him. Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons made the first-team defense. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heads the second team.

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber has been shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain suffered while continuing his rehab from a broken arm. He was pulled from a minor league start for Triple-A Columbus at Charlotte on Sunday after one inning because of abdominal tightness. Kluber hasn’t pitched for the Indians since May 1, when he was struck by a line drive at Miami.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais says pitcher Félix Hernández will rejoin the Seattle Mariners’ starting rotation this weekend. Hernandez has missed three months with right shoulder stiffness. He pitched 3-plus innings last night for Triple-A Tacoma in his fourth rehab appearance, giving up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five.

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Mets reliever Robert Gsellman has a partially torn lat muscle that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy. The injury was confirmed in an MRI, a blow to the Mets’ bullpen as the team tries to earn a playoff berth. Gsellman is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA and one save in 52 appearances covering 63 2/3 innings.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ A judge has set a May 5 trial date for the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team against U.S. Soccer, just over 2 ½ months before the Tokyo Olympics. The players sued U.S. Soccer in March, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team. The federation claims that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 9 Cleveland 2

Final Philadelphia 3 Boston 2

Final L-A Dodgers 16 Toronto 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 5 Texas 1 (1st game)

Final Baltimore 4 Kansas City 1

Final Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 4

Final Minnesota 14 Chi White Sox 4

Final Houston 6 Detroit 3

Final Texas 3 L-A Angels 2 (11 Innings, 2nd game)

Final Oakland 6 N-Y Yankees 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 4 Washington 1

Final Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2

Final Atlanta 5 Miami 1

Final Chi Cubs 5 San Francisco 3

Final St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 4

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 7