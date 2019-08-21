Thursday Weather

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.