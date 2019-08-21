Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.