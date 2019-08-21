Teen jailed after alleged threat at Kansas high school

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged threat at a Kansas high school

Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a vigilant citizen stating that they had information about a person who had made threats of violence to Topeka West High School, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Police notified USD 501 officials and worked seamlessly to ensure the safety of the students.

Investigators and officers then tracked down and spoke with all parties that were associated with this threat and took Isaiah K. Hodge, 19, Topeka, to the Law Enforcement Center. He was interviewed and subsequently booked into the department of corrections on a requested charge of Aggravated Criminal Threat, according to Trimble.