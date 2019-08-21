Police respond to strange call with guy, doll in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities responded to a strange call in Kansas City Tuesday.

Just before 11:30a.m, police received multiple calls about a man carrying a topless, unconscious woman on the west side of downtown, according to a social media report.

Callers said it looked like the man wanted to throw the woman over a bridge, dropped her on the sidewalk, dragged her head over a curb, had her slung over his shoulder and appeared to be trying to dress her, according to police. One caller said he was yelling ‘savior’ while holding the woman just east of the 12th Street Bridge.

Multiple officers quickly responded to the scene. They found a man and what they found was totally unexpected, according to the release. The woman was actually a life-size female doll.

The man told police he found it in a dumpster of a restaurant at 16th and Broadway. He had carried the doll to the woods. According to police, they advised him not to carry the doll around in public anymore.