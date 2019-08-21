The Latest: Police arrest Kan. felon, teen after 33-year-old fatally shot in field

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting, have identified the victim and two suspects arrested.

Just after 6p.m. Monday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 4600 Block of East Boston in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

A police officer attending a meeting nearby also responded to the scene and they located the victim identified as 33-year-old Jerome Armbeck of Wichita in an open field. He had multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of police and emergency personnel, Armbeck was pronounce dead at the scene, according to Davidson.

Investigators have learned that a disturbance occurred between Armbeck and several other individuals. One suspect fired a weapon several times striking the victim, according to Davidson. This was not a random incident.

On Tuesday, police arrested 20-year-old Marcus Lamar on a charge of felony murder, aggravated robbery and an outstanding warrant and a 17-year-old boy on a charge of felony murder and aggravated robbery

Lamar has a previous theft conviction and was reported an absconder, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections

