Police: 24-year-old Kansas woman dies after pickup strikes moped

DOUGLAS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Tuesday in Douglas County.

A pickup truck struck a moped driven by a 24-year-old Lawrence woman in the 2700 Block of Haskell Avenue, according to officer Patrick Compton.

Upon their arrival, officers rendered aid to the woman until paramedics arrived. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Comptom.

The 2700 block of Haskell was closed to traffic until about 5 a.m., Wednesday.

At this time, all possible contributing factors are being actively investigated, and no further information is available.