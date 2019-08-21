New Great Bend Deputy Fire Chief settling in

The Great Bend Fire Department added a new position last month as Brent Smith was hired to be the Department’s first Deputy Fire Chief.

Smith comes to Great Bend after spending 16 years with the Sedgwick County Fire Department where he climbed his way up the ladder to Station Captain. The Kingman native first became a member of that town’s volunteer fire department soon after college where his grandfather served as Assistant Fire Chief and his father and uncle were both firefighters. He worked as a firefighter in Chanute before taking the position in Sedgwick County.

Smith talks about what interested him in the position in Great Bend.

Brent Smith Audio

Fire Chief Luke McCormick says discussions about adding a Deputy Fire Chief have been going on for some time and says he is pleased to finally have the position filled.

Luke McCormick Audio

McCormick says Smith stood out from the other applicants for the job because of his communication skills and his technical rescue experience that he gained from his time in the Sedgwick County Fire Department.