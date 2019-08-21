KHP: Driver fell asleep, 24 cattle die when semi overturns

LYON COUNTY —A tractor-trailer hauling cattle overturned south of Emporia just after midnight Wednesday, killing two dozen of the animals.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver TerryBailey, 56, Berryville, Arkansas, was transporting the cattle to Arkansas City to be slaughtered when he fell asleep and went off the side of Interstate 35.

Besides the 24 cattle that died when the rig overturned, 13 were pulled from the wreckage alive. Wallace says the surviving cattle are in a pen waiting to resume their journey.

EMS transported Bailey to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash disrupted southbound traffic as crews worked to get the rig upright and repair damaged asphalt.

