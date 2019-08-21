Kan. man jailed for attempted-murder after argument in SUV

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted murder and have made an arrest.

Just after 10a.m. Monday police at the patrol north station in Wichita were contacted by a 30-year-old man who had been shot twice, according to officer Charley Davidson.

EMS transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation has revealed that a suspect later identified as 31-year-old Charles Shely of Wichita, the victim and a 48-year-old acquaintance were traveling northbound in a 1993 Ford Explorer on Interstate 135 near 21st Street.

During a disturbance Shely pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, according to Davidson.

The driver pulled to the side of the road and Shely fled on foot from the SUV. The driver then took the victim to the patrol north station. A KHP trooper located Shely in the 2500 Block of North Kansas Avenue and took him into custody. Police also located a handgun in the vehicle.

Shely is being held on $250,000 bond on a requested charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to online jail records.