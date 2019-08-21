Investigtion underway after woman found dead in western Kan. home

TREGO COUNTY —The KBI is assisting the Trego County Sheriff’s Office with the death investigation of 48-year-old Corina Knoll of Collyer.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday the Trego County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a suicide at the residence at 609 Ainslie Avenue in Collyer, Kansas, according to a media release.

When the Trego County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol arrived, they located Knoll who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.