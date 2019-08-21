Great Bend looking into welcome signs at city’s entrances

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

One of the goals established in the 2020 Strategic Plan for the City of Great Bend is to improve and sustain community aesthetics. An objective from this goal is to erect welcome signs at the city’s two most traveled entrances to create a welcoming atmosphere.

The Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau Board held a meeting in July to discuss options and prices for welcoming art.

“We found something we like but it costs $30,000 apiece,” said Great Bend CVB Director Christina Hayes. “We don’t like that we have so many entrances to the city and it would be that high of a price.”

Hayes says the CVB Board has been chatting with B&B Metal Arts in Hoisington for possible ideas.

“We’re going back to the drawing board to find something more affordable,” Hayes said. “Maybe each entrance will be a little different.”

The timeline for the welcome signs according to the Strategic Plan is August 2020.