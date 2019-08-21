Great Bend health center to receive federal grant

From U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office…

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Related Agencies – yesterday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding $1,259,650 in Quality Improvement Awards to 18 health centers in Kansas. Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Kansas health centers will use these awards to improve the quality, efficiency and value of the health care they provide.

“Health centers across Kansas provide an invaluable service to their communities, and the healthcare professionals they employ are committed to improving outcomes for Kansans,” said Sen. Moran. “This HHS grant funding will make certain these centers have the resources to continue providing high-quality care. I’m pleased to support the work of these health centers and will continue to work with HHS and health center leadership to advance the wellness of Kansans.”

Kansas Health Center Quality Improvement FY2019 Grant Recipients:

Atchison Community Health Clinic, Atchison

Cowley County Community Health Center, Winfield

Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, Pittsburg

First Care Clinic, Hays

Flint Hills Community Health Center, Emporia

GraceMed Health Clinic, Wichita

Health Ministries Clinic, Newton

Health Partnership Clinic, Olathe

HealthCore Clinic, Wichita

Heart of Kansas Family Health Care, Great Bend

Heartland Medical Clinic, Lawrence

Kansas State Department of Health & Environment, Topeka

Konza Prairie Community Health & Dental Center, Junction City

Prairie Star Health Center, Hutchinson

Salina Health Education Foundation, Salina

County of Sheridan, Kan., Sheridan

Hunter Health Clinic, Wichita

United Methodist Western Kansas

Click here for more information on these grants.

By providing patients access to high quality, value-based care, health centers are uniquely positioned to meet the nation’s most pressing health care needs, as well as emerging health priorities. HRSA-funded health centers are the first line of care in combatting the nation’s opioid crisis. In 2018, health centers screened nearly 1.1 million people for substance use disorder and ultimately provided medication-assisted treatment to nearly 95,000 patients nationwide.

HRSA-funded health centers are also playing an important role in the White House Initiative Ending the HIV Epidemic by serving as a key point of entry for the detection, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of HIV. In 2018 alone, health centers provided over 2.4 million HIV tests to more than two million patients. Nationwide, health centers provide care to 1 in 6 patients diagnosed with HIV.

HRSA’s Quality Improvement Awards recognize the work that health centers do to address health priorities by designating health centers that ranked in the top 1-2 percent in one or more key areas – behavioral health, diabetes prevention and management and heart health – as National Quality Leaders. The top 30 percent of health centers that achieve the best overall clinical performance receive designation as Health Center Quality Leaders.

These awards also recognize health center achievements in other areas, including improving cost-efficient care delivery while also increasing quality of care, reducing health disparities, increasing both the number of patients served and patients’ ability to access comprehensive services, advancing the use of health information technology, and delivering patient-centered care.

For more than 50 years, health centers have delivered affordable, accessible, quality and cost-effective primary health care services to patients. Today, nearly 1,400 health centers operate approximately 12,000 service delivery sites that provide care to more than 28 million patients nationwide.