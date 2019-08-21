Cop Shop (8/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/20)

Criminal Damage

At 9:41 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 126 Kiowa Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/20)

Falls

At 5:01 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1411 Truman Street.

Theft

At 8:32 a.m. theft of a 5×8 utility trailer was reported at 2612 21st Street. Trailer was entered NCIC.

Back Pain

At 9:24 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2925 25th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:01 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1800 block of Morton Street.

Theft

At 2 p.m. theft of an orange Mongoose mountain bike was reported at 1812 Monroe Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:48 p.m. an officer arrested Jerry Carver at 1806 12th Street.

At 2:57 p.m. an officer arrested Shawnda Gallant at 1217 Williams.

Diabetic Problems

At 3:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5408 24th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 4:57 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.