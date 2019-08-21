Chamber Coffee for Thursday (8/22)

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

Barton County Historical Society | 85 U.S. 281

Visit the Barton County Historical Society Museum and Village for a fascinating glimpse into the past. Located on five acres, just south of Great Bend on US Highway 281, across the Arkansas River Bridge, the Village boasts several authentically furnished period buildings and collections which tell the story of this area from the Paleo Period through the Indian Wars to World War II and beyond.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.