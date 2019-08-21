Barton’s Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble set for Sept. 21 in Junction City

Story by Brandon Steinert

Barton Community College’s eleventh-annual Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble, which benefits wounded soldiers from Fort Riley, is set for Saturday, Sept. 21. The deadline to register is Sept. 15.

The Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble is an opportunity to support our Soldiers and thank them for their dedicated service to our country.

Shotgun start is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Junction City. Standard four-man golf scramble rules apply.

Individual golfers not on a team will receive assistance in joining teams still being formed. Members of Barton’s men’s and women’s golf teams will be available to join any team that needs extra players.

Entry fee is $60 per person, which includes the day of golfing, a cart, meal and participation gifts. The tournament is limited to the first 22 teams to sign up.

More regarding the Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble including the registration form can be found online at woundedwarriorgolf.com or by calling Barton’s Golf Coach Doug Kaiser at (620) 786-1171.

About Barton at Fort Riley

Barton Community College’s Fort Riley Campus, established in 1984, offers educational opportunities to Fort Riley soldiers and their families.