Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/20)

BOOKED: Ivan Dominguez-Torres of Ellinwood on EMC case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kevin Perkarek on Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Christopher Rust of Great Bend to serve, followed by 5 days of house arrest.

BOOKED: Shawnda K. Gallant on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerry Noblitt on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated violation of the Kansas Registration Act with a bond of $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shayla Richmeier on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ramsas Lopez of Hays on Rush County District Court warrant for FTA, no bond. He is here for hold for Rush County.

BOOKED: Cecil Burt Graves of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Rachel Quesenbury on BCDC cases for failure to appear after receiving a $10,000 OR bond per Judge Willey.

RELEASED: Eduardo Torres on GBMC cases for contempt of court after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Kyle J. Kruckenberg on BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond until he sees a judge, posted cash only bond of $1,058.

RELEASED: Shawnda Gallant on GBMC warrant for FTA after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Leroy Bowers had first appearance with Judge Johnson on case. Joel Jackson was appointed attorney. Next court date is 9/9/2019 at 8:30 a.m. Was granted a $1,000 OR bond with conditions or report immediately to court services, follow all conditions of probation.

RELEASED: Ivan Dominguez-Torres on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for battery DV with a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Kylie M. Rowe to Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Margaret Becker on BTDC warrant after reaching the 48-hour OR bond.