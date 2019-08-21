Alleged school threat prompts increased security at Kansas school

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement and school district authorities are investigating an alleged school threat.

On Tuesday night, USD 262 officials became aware of a social media post that appeared to show a photo of a group chat message, according to a memo to parents.

The message pictured contained a reference to a possible threat but did not actually contain threat, according to the memo.

Valley Center Law enforcement worked overnight to investigate the referenced, non-specific threat.

Additional law enforcement was in place at the school Wednesday. Additional precautions were also taken as part of the school district’s crisis plan.

Authorities have not reported an arrest or additional details.