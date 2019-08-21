2019 Football Autograph Day – Saturday, August 24 at Big Creek Crossing in Hays

HAYS, Kan. – Meet the 2019 Fort Hays State football team on Saturday, August 24 at Big Creek Crossing in Hays. Coaches and players will be signing autographs and giving out 2019 schedule posters from 1-3 pm. The Student Athletic Advisory Committee will be taking donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, so please consider donating to a good cause while attending this event. Also, register for a chance to win a pair of season tickets. Information on season ticket packages will also be available.

Posters and sharpies for autographs will be provided. Members of the FHSU Cheer Squad and Victor E. Tiger will also be at the event.

The Tigers open the season on Thursday, September 5 at Central Missouri. They will play at home for the first time in 2019 on Thursday, September 12 against Missouri Western at 7 pm. Fort Hays State will be at home five times during its 11-game regular season schedule.

2019 Football Schedule

2019 Home Games

September 12 – Missouri Western, 7 pm (Eagle Communications Kickoff Classic)

September 28 – Missouri Southern, 7 pm

October 12 – Emporia State, 7 pm (Homecoming)

October 26 – Nebraska-Kearney, 2 pm (Hall of Fame Game)

November 9 – Northwest Missouri State, 2 pm (Senior Day)

Season Tickets

Tiger Football reserved season tickets are $78 per seat and can be purchased by calling 785-628-4050 or by stopping by the FHSU Athletic Department (Cunningham Hall Rm 138). See season ticket packages, including basketball and all-sport package options, for the 2019-20 athletic year at the following link… 2019-20 Season Ticket Form (PDF). You can also purchase season tickets for football at the following link. Buy Season Tickets Online.

Single-Game General Admission Tickets (East Stands)

General admission tickets for single games are already available for purchase online at the following link…Purchase Tickets Online.

General admission seating for FHSU Football home games is located on the east side of the stadium.

Single-Game Reserved Tickets – Available September 3rd

All single-game reserved tickets will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, September 3rd. The only tickets available for purchase prior to September 3rd are season tickets for reserved seating and single-game general admission tickets.Print Friendly Version