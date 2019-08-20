Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90.