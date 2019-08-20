Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 90.