Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Paul DeJong homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in a series opener between NL Central contenders. Yasmani Grandal’s ground-rule double with two outs in the eighth inning off Giovanny Gallegos was Milwaukee’s only hit.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on successive pitches in the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals stretched Baltimore’s latest losing streak to eight games, defeating the Orioles 5-4. Kansas City won for only the sixth time in its last 22 games and Baltimore absorbed its 13th loss in 14 games. Jonathan Villar and Rio Ruiz homered for Baltimore.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves have claimed outfielder Billy Hamilton off waivers from the Kansas City Royals to bolster their injury-plagued roster. Atlanta also announced that right-handed reliever Wes Parsons was claimed off waivers by Colorado. He was designated for assignment by the Braves last week. In addition, Atlanta optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled right-hander Jacob Webb.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The struggling Kansas City T-Bones baseball team is being evicted from its stadium in Kansas because of unpaid debts. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City Kansas announced Monday it is ending its management agreement with the T-Bones and has given the team until Sept. 13 to remove all its property from the publicly-owned stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State’s five-man competition at running back could spill over into the season. The Cyclones’ search to replace departed star David Montgomery has been the dominant story heading into the Aug. 31 opener against Northern Iowa. Senior Sheldon Croney, Jr., junior Kene Nwangwu, sophomore Johnnie Lang and freshmen Jirehl Brock and Breece Hall all competing for playing time.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Oklahoma has named Jalen Hurts its starting quarterback for the Sept. 1 season opener against Houston. Hurts played in three national championship games for Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national title. He transferred to Oklahoma in January and won the job over redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler.

National Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Asdrúbal Cabrera hit the last of Washington’s four home runs and drove in five runs, and three relievers combined for 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball as the Nationals thumped the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-0. Adam Eaton, Matt Adams and Trea Turner also connected for the Nationals, who have scored 79 runs in their last eight games while going 7-1. They’ve scored 43 times in their past three, including a 15-14 loss. Adams added two doubles and had four RBIs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays 9-3. Murphy, who had three hits and a walk, hit a three-run drive in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay and had an RBI single in the fourth. Marco Gonzales went five innings, giving up three runs and five hits to get the win.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Francisco Mejía moved San Diego closer to the club record for homers with his solo shot off the foul pole, Manny Machado had another big hit off Trevor Bauer, and the Padres held on for a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Kirby Yates escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth to save San Diego’s third straight win. The Padres are three homers shy of the club record of 189, set two years ago.

BOSTON (AP) _ Red Sox lefty Chris Sale will not pitch for the rest of the regular season. The announcement deals a blow to the defending World Series champions’ already slim hopes for a repeat. Sale received an injection of platelet-rich plasma but will not undergo Tommy John surgery, which likely would have forced him to miss the 2020 season. Sale is 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA this year, the first of a six-year, $160 million contract.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Kansas City 5 Baltimore 4

Final Seattle 9 Tampa Bay 3

Final Houston 5 Detroit 4

Final Chi White Sox 6 Minnesota 4

Final Texas 8 L-A Angels 7 (11 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 3 Cincinnati 2

Final Washington 13 Pittsburgh 0

Final St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 0

Final Arizona 5 Colorado 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final San Francisco 24 Denver 15