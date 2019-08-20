Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke makes surprise stop in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made an unexpected stop in Kansas Tuesday morning. Wichita District one councilman Brandon Johnson invited The former Texas congressman to R Coffee House 1144 Bitting Street.

We’re going to communities that have for too long been forgotten and counted out—not only to learn about their challenges, but to learn about how they’re overcoming them. Grateful that Councilman Johnson would welcome us to Wichita and that Angelo would host us at R Coffee House. pic.twitter.com/LJa1trz9O9 — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 20, 2019

O’Rourke is also scheduled to tour the Veterans Community Project and join a roundtable discussion with VCP staff in Kansas City Tuesday, according to an email from his campaign.

The nonprofit founded and run by combat veterans has worked to end homelessness among veterans in Kansas City.

O’Rourke suspended his White House bid for nearly two weeks to stay in his hometown of El Paso, where a mass shooting killed 22 people on Aug. 3.