Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke makes surprise stop in Kansas

by

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made an unexpected stop in Kansas Tuesday morning. Wichita District one councilman Brandon Johnson invited The former Texas congressman to R Coffee House 1144 Bitting Street.

O’Rourke is also scheduled to tour the Veterans Community Project and join a roundtable discussion with VCP staff in Kansas City Tuesday, according to an email from his campaign.

The nonprofit founded and run by combat veterans has worked to end homelessness among veterans in Kansas City.

O’Rourke suspended his White House bid for nearly two weeks to stay in his hometown of El Paso, where a mass shooting killed 22 people on Aug. 3.