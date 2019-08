SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to identify

the suspect who shot out the front window of the Spanish radio station 99.7 F.M. La Raza, just before 2:30a.m. on Sunday.

The business is located in the 1600 block of East Central in Wichita.

Police ask that anyone with information should call 316 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111