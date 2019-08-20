Police release surveillance images of Kan. Islamic Center burglary suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and working to identify a suspect.

Just before 4a.m. August 13, an unknown suspect burglarized the Islamic Center, 1917 Naismith Drive. in Lawrence, according to officer Patrick Compton.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect described as a black male, heavyset in his 20s with a light mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red NBA hoodie, hat and blue jeans.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the worship center and removing two donation boxes containing approximately $1,000 – $2,000 in cash.

The morning of the incident, the suspect was believed to be driving a maroon or red four-door sedan.