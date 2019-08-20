Police: Kan. man dies 15-days after being struck by car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigating an accident that killed a 46-year-old Kansas man.

Just after 5:30a.m. August 2, officers responded to an injury accident at Central and Market in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.. Upon arrival, officers located a man later identified as 46-year-old Kestrno Rodriguez of Wichita in the street with injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. On August 17, he died of his injuries, according to Davidson.

The investigation revealed a 44-year-old driving a 2007 Hyundai Accent eastbound on Central and struck Rodriguez who was walking in the street.

The WPD Critical Accident Team responded to assist with the investigation. Speed, alcohol and drugs pertaining to the driver are not believed to be a factor.