Police arrest Kansas man driving Buick taken in car-jacking

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have made an arrest.

Just after 9p.m. Sunday, two police officers on assignment near Kellogg and Oliver in Wichita, observed a maroon Buick that had been reported stolen during a car-jacking case on August 17, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver later identified as 21-year-old Victor Martinez sped away from police. The officers followed in the 1900 Block of North Minnesota where the vehicle was stopped with assistance from the Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies.

Police arrested Martinez. on requested charges of unlawful possession of meth and marijuana, flee and attempt to elude police, aggravated robbery in connection with an incident in Wichita on August 13, according to Davidson.