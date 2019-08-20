Kansas teen faces up 54-years in prison for fatal drug deal shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas teen faces up to 54 years in prison after entering a plea for the fatal shooting of a man during a drug deal, according to a Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay.

On Friday, 19-year-old Brandon Gayer entered a plea to intentional second-degree murder of 20-year-old Gianna Noriega.

In August of 2018, police were dispatched to 431 SW Taylor Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting incident. At the scene, officers located Noriega suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting occurred during a drug transaction, according to Kagay. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Gayer and a second suspect, Isaiah James Calhoun.

In April, Calhoun entered a plea to intentional second degree murder and was sentenced to 20-years in prison, according to Kagay.

Gayer is scheduled for sentencing on September 20. He faces a prison sentence of between 147 and 653 months, depending upon his criminal history, according to Kagay.