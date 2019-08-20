Full speed ahead for road construction at 10th & Grant

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend and motorists continue to watch the timer for the road construction project at the 10th & Grant intersection.

Contractor Morgan Brothers Construction booked an 85-day contract to widen the intersection last March that would have given them until the end of July to finish. Rain delays pushed that back and another issue popped up, but Morgan Brothers is still moving full speed ahead.

“Morgan Brothers encountered a problem while excavating one of the south lanes,” said City Administrator Kendal Francis. “They found a dump pit of rubble and concrete that had to be excavated and property filled to have a good base.”

As of Monday, Francis estimated Morgan Brothers has 15 working days until they face liquidated damages for not finishing on time.

“We’ve tried to speed up their paving schedule to at least come close to meeting the project deadline,” said Francis.

The Kansas Department of Transportation grant covers 90% of the construction. Great Bend’s 10% matching funds is $214,000.