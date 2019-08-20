Former Tabor College pitcher done for season with elbow injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Tabor College pitcher and now Atlanta Braves reliever Jacob Webb is likely done for the season after being placed on the 60-day injured list with an ailing right elbow.

The 26-year-old Webb had been one of the most effective pitchers in Atlanta’s shaky bullpen, with a 4-0 record, two saves and a 1.39 ERA in 36 appearances. But he had not pitched in the big leagues since going on the 10-day IL with an elbow impingement July 13.

Webb began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on July 31 but struggled in 10 appearances, posting a 6.97 ERA.

He was recalled from Gwinnett and shifted to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Billy Hamilton, who was claimed off waivers Monday from Kansas City.