Former employee of Kan. foster care agency accused of child sex crimes

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for multiple sex allegations while working for a Kansas foster care, adoption organization.

Following a three-month investigation deputies arrested deputies arrested Nathaniel McEachin, 39, of Salina, was arrested Monday on requested charges that include suspicion Rape, Aggravated criminal sodomy, Aggravated indecent liberties, Sexual exploitation of a child, Electronic solicitation of a child, Kidnapping, Aggravated intimidation of a witness and Unlawful sexual relations, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Ascher.

McEachin was employed at St. Francis Ministries, 5097 W. Cloud in Salina, until early May 2019 when the investigation began.

The alleged incidents involving four girls — ages 14 through 17 — who were in the care of St. Francis Ministries occurred in early May.

McEachin was only employed at St. Francis Ministries for four to five months, according to Ascher.

In a statement on the case, Saint Francis Ministries said, they are aware that law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into allegations of professional misconduct by a former staff member of our Salina West facility. We are cooperating fully with the official investigation, as well as conducting our own internal review.

Saint Francis goes to great lengths to hire highly qualified staff and provide ongoing training and supervision. Every employee undergoes a thorough background check by law enforcement, as well as a background check conducted by our staff. In this case, background checks produced no red flags that would have precluded this staff member’s employment.

“The safety and well-being of all the youth in our care is paramount, and we take every allegation very seriously,” said The Very Reverend Robert N, Smith, Dean, President and CEO of Saint Francis Ministries. “We continue to work with the youth in this case to ensure any physical, emotional and spiritual needs are being met. We have already taken steps to reinforce our training procedures and protocols with staff to prevent any future allegations of this nature.”