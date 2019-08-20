City Council to wait on resurfacing Broadway Avenue

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A high priority recommendation from Great Bend city administration and Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) was to resurface Broadway Avenue as the final street maintenance program of 2019.

On-call City Engineer Josh Golka told the Great Bend City Council the plan was to mill and overlay Broadway from Harrison to Morton Street.

“We’re really up against the clock,” said Golka. “This would give us the best opportunity to get ahead of the weather and winter and get a project designed and built this year.”

With a one-time $50,000 cost and an annual fee of $1,200, PEC designed a digital map of street conditions and outlined where service lines are located. The street maintenance program showed that resurfacing Broadway should be a priority for the city. The only problem is, very few people have seen the results from the street condition program.

“We just did Kansas and Williams without the street maintenance program,” said councilmember Cory Urban. “I know of many streets that would qualify much more than Broadway.”

The City Council voted to table the motion to resurface Broadway until they have examined the street maintenance program.

The total construction budget for the Broadway repairs is estimated at $830,000.