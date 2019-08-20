City Council approves 2020 Operating Budget for Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Without any questions from the public or the Great Bend City Council, the 2020 Operating Budget for the City of Great Bend was adopted Monday night. The budget year starting January 1st, 2020, calls for more than $5.6 million in levied taxes which will increase the mill levy 1.365.

“This will increase property taxes by $16 annually on a $100,000 home,” said City Clerk Shawna Schafer. “With this budget, there is no election to vote required.”

The 2019 estimated mill levy is 51.900 and the proposed 2020 budget calls for a 53.265 mill levy.

City Administrator Kendal Francis noted the majority of the increase will fund an Assistant City Administrator position and a reworked compensation structure and employee retirement fund.

The adopted budget of expenditures for 2020 is $27,046,913 with more than $18 million coming from the General Fund.