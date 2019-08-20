Bat Cats Pomeroy named to NBC World Series All-America team

Great Bend Bat Cats first baseman Dawson Pomeroy has been named to the NBC World Series All-America team.

Pomeroy earned All-America status after hitting .400 in the NBC World Series with 11 RBI’s with 3 doubles and scoring 10 runs. He also won the Michael Dean RBI award for the World Series with his 11 RBI total.

The Topeka native and former Barton Cougar, helped the Bat Cats reach the NBC Championship week for the first time this past season.

Pomeroy will play this season for Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina.