Barton County surplus property sale set for Thursday

Looking to find a deal on automobiles, shop equipment, office equipment and more? Then be sure to attend the Barton County surplus sale and public auction this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the county shop at 7th and Morphy in Great Bend. The county will be selling surplus equipment, abandoned and seized vehicles and more at the annual sale.

There will be eleven vehicles on the sale block, many that were seized during drug busts over the past year. The vehicles include a 1994 Chevrolet Cheyenne pickup, a 2006 Cadillac CTS, a 2007 Suzuki GSX R600, a 2001 Toyota Camry, a 1999 Buick Park Ave, a 2002 Saturn S Series, a 1999 GMC Jimmy, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, a 2003 Honda Accord, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and a Motovox minibike.

Other items will include a Hobart welder, trailers, generators, fuel tanks, heating and air conditioning units, tools and much more.

All money collected will go back into the Barton County general fund.

Terms are cash or check. (no debit or credit cards) Items may be viewed the day of sale or by appointment. All items must be removed before 5:00 PM Friday August 23.

To see pictures of some of the items, visit the Barton County Sheriff’s Facebook page.