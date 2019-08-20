A leaky situation for Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

During the Administrator’s Update at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis addressed water leaks that have been occurring throughout town and were gaining some popularity on social media.

Francis noted he has been aware of the leaks, especially ones just south of 24th Street, since October 2018. At that time, there were approximately 60 reported leaks, a number that has since grown.

“We dedicated a couple of crews to addressing the water leaks, but a couple of those senior employees were terminated,” said Francis. “We lost some of the staff and capabilities to fix leaks in a timely fashion.”

Great Bend looked to team up with local plumbers to assist with the leaks, but Francis mentioned that plan did not work out as well as they anticipated. Since the termination of a few Public Works employees, the city has hired workers that have expertise to fix the leaks in a timely fashion.

Francis says there are four or five valves on the water main that are broken open that will need a contractor’s expertise. The only price reference the city has is from the replacement valves that were used at the 24th and Washington intersection that cost $10,000 apiece.

“These are 4-inch valves, and I believe the ones at 24th & Washington were six- to eight-inch valves,” Francis said. “I would expect these to be cheaper, but the cost comes from that they are working under pressure.”

Francis gave the City Council a heads up for the expense that will be coming their way for approval.

Since last October, 92 reported leaks have been fixed, and Francis calculated 29 still need to be repaired.