Two accused of DUI hit Kansas police patrol cars over the weekend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two suspected of drunken driving hit patrol cars in separate incidents during the weekend.

The first crash occurred early Saturday when a man identified as 58-year-old Janes Johnson driving the wrong way on a city street hit a patrol car, according to officer Charley Davidson. The officer was able to avoid a head-on collision and was treated for minor injuries.

Police arrested Johnson on requested charges, including aggravated battery and his third DUI.

On Saturday night, a driver hit a patrol car and another vehicle while police were working an accident. Thirty-seven-year-old Lesster Raudales-Varela was stopped a short time later and arrested on possible DUI and careless driving charges.

No one was hurt in the second collision.