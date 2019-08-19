Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 94.