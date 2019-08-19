Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.