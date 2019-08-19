Silver Alert: Family last spoke to missing Kansas woman in July

JOHNSON COUNTY – The Overland Park Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Kansas City, Kan. woman.

The whereabouts of Lila Mertz, 67, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Her family last spoke to her in late July and reported her missing on August 16th 2019 with the Overland Park Police Department. Ms. Mertz resides in Kansas City, Kansas in the 1600 block of N 63rd Pl. Ms. Mertz vehicle, a gold 2000 Toyota Camry (Kansas license tag is 423 GCH) was last seen on August 8th 2019 near 39th Street and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri.

If you see Mertz, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742.