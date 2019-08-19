GREAT BEND – Seth Lance Hillegeist, 23, passed away August 18, 2019 at his home in Great Bend. He was born January 31, 1996 at Liberal to Brett and Rachelle (Wilson) Hillegeist.

Coming from Lincoln in 2002, Brett was a mental health development disability technician at Larned State Hospital. He loved fishing, bbq’s, technology, listening to music, and football. He had a strong desire to love and be loved. He enjoyed spending time with his friends but he especially loved to spend time with his daughter.

Survivors include, his parents, Brett Hillegeist and stepmother Heather of Lincoln and Rachelle Hillegeist of Great Bend; his daughter, Alice Grace Hillegeist and her mother, Jenna Collins of Ellinwood; a brother, Nathan Hillegeist and wife Alexis Mattheyer of Hoisington; two sisters, Ashley Hillegeist of Great Bend and fiancé Dillon Mitchell of Hays and Kaylin Hillegeist of Hays and fiancé Nick Petz of Great Bend; and grandparents, Richard and Michelle Wilson of Liberal and Karen Jeffers of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lonnie Hillegeist and Kay A. Hanna.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Joiner presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Seth Hillegeist Funeral Expense Fund or Alice Grace Hillegeist Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

