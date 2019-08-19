GREAT BEND – Raymond Lee Bethel, 55, passed away August 15, 2019 at his home in Great Bend. He was born July 17, 1964 at Great Bend to Wylie Lee and Rita Marie (Debes) Bethel.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Raymond loved cars, animals, bowling, and semi trucks. He enjoyed being a part of the Special Olympics every year. He was a people person and always friendly.

Survivors include, two brothers, Ronald Bethel and wife Alicia of Newaygo, MI and Randy Bethel and wife Michelle of Pawnee Rock; two sisters, Ruby Alloway and husband Mark and Robin Bethel, all of Great Bend; six nieces, Brandi Ellis and husband Dustin of Great Bend, Kayley Bruinsma and husband John of Newaygo, MI, Leah Bethel of Newaygo, MI, Rochelle Bethel of Great Bend, Cheyenne Bethel and Kiara Bethel both of Pawnee Rock; and three nephews, Dustin Alloway and wife Lynee of Otis, Trenton Alloway and fiancé Ashley Mallow of Great Bend and Cody Bethel of Newaygo, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Luther and Opal Bethel and Lawrence and Mary Debes.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Don Paden presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Home Health & Hospice and Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

