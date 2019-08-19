Poppy Petals Boutique welcomed by chamber

BUSINESS NEWS

Samantha Naab, along with her fiancé, Rob and daughter, Sandra, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development in early August to their new retail and gift shop, Poppy Petals Boutique.

Poppy Petals is located inside the Zarah Mall at 1919 Lakin Ave,. Suite 109 and carries a wide array of boutique items including baby, girls and women’s clothing, accessories and featured brands such as Hen and Chick, Body Karma, Simply Southern and Cheeky’s.

Connect with Poppy Petals on Facebook to stay up to date on incoming inventory.