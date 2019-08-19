Police: 22-year-old dead, 1 hospitalized after Kansas drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for suspects.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male in the parking lot who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second 24-year-old male victim arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized and in serious condition, according to Wheeler.

The preliminary investigation shows that there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people in the parking lot of the complex. There was damage to some of the apartment buildings and vehicles in the parking lot, but no other injuries were reported.

Detectives are actively working to identify the individuals involved in this incident. Police have released no suspect descriptions. This shooting was not a random incident, and it is believed to be gang-related.