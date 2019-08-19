Pawnee Co. Sheriff: No leads in search for who shot pitbull puppy

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue to look for answers after a puppy was shot and had to be euthanized in Pawnee County.

It’s been over two weeks and there are still no credible leads in the investigation, according to Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King.

The approximately 7 or 8-month-old male pit bull puppy was found on O Road between 110th and 120th Roads just north of Larned, according to King. Someone shot the dog eight times with a .22 caliber rifle.

With the assistance of social media, the sheriff’s office has posted photos on Facebook, we thought we’d know something but we’ve only received dead end leads, according to King.

The sheriff said they would even appreciate anonymous leads on who owned the dog, past history, or other circumstances. King’s email is sheriff.king@pawneecountysheriff.org