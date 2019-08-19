Mr. Olsen’s brings natural solutions to Great Bend

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development recently hosted a Ribbon Cutting for new Chamber Member and downtown Great Bend business, Mr. Olsen’s Natural Solutions, located at 1702 Main St.

Trevor Olsen, along with wife, Tonya, and mother, Diane, is passionate about the benefits of CBD Oils and excited to bring the “highest quality” of oils along with knowledge to those interested in learning more.

The public is invited to visit their store where they will be encouraged to ask questions and educate themselves prior to purchasing. Patrons will find Diane, a registered nurse, ready to help individuals choose the right dosage and method of use dependent on goals. Mr. Olsen’s carries a wide variety of CBD oil in many forms, as well as Young Living Essential Oils, scrubs and more.

Visit Mr. Olsen’s Facebook page to learn more and connect.