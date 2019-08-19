Monday Sports Headlines

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, Tommy Edman added a solo shot among his three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals held off the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 to split their four-game series. Jack Flaherty’s scoreless streak was snapped at 23 innings, but he allowed only one run in five frames as St. Louis stayed in first place in the NL Central, just ahead of the Chicago Cubs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 40th home run to break the National League rookie record, capping a late outburst by the New York Mets in their 11-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Michael Conforto hit a long homer in the first inning and drove in four runs. Amed Rosario put the Mets ahead 6-4 with a two-run single in the seventh.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former NFL running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36. His attorney says Austin law enforcement told him Benson was killed in the wreck Saturday night. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004 and his 5,540 yards ranks second at the school and ninth in NCAA history. He was a key player in the Longhorns’ resurgence under coach Mack Brown. He later played for the Bears, Bengals and Packers.

UNDATED (AP) — College football has become a national enterprise, with big media deals increasing exposure and a postseason system designed to crown a true national champion. At its foundation, however, college football is still very much a regional sport. Recruiting pipelines in the South are pumping out players. That is a simple explanation for why 13 of the last 14 national champions have come from the South.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins have maintained their 2 ½-game lead over Cleveland atop the AL Central by completing a four-game sweep of the Rangers in Texas. Jorge Polanco lined a bases-loaded triple in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie in the Twins’ 6-3 victory. Mike Freeman supplied a three-run homer among his three extra-base hits as the Indians doubled up the Yankees, 8-4 to gain a split of their four-game series.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Zack Greinke earned his 200th career victory and the Houston Astros avoided a four-game sweep by knocking off the Athletics, 4-1 in Oakland. Greinke is 13-4 this season after limiting Oakland to a run and four hits over seven innings. Alex Bregman crushed a go-ahead, three-run homer among his four hits as Houston increased its lead in the AL West to 7 ½ games over the A’s.

UNDATED (AP) _ Juan Soto and Brian Dozier each provided two of the Nationals’ team record-tying eight home runs in a 16-8 thrashing of the Brewers. Erick Fedde won his third consecutive start, allowing four runs on ten hits over five innings as the Nationals stayed 5 ½ games behind the NL East-leading Braves. Rafael Ortega launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning to send Atlanta past the Dodgers, 5-3.

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers are two games out of an NL wild-card berth. In addition to the Brewers’ 16-8 loss at Washington, Pete Alonso belted his NL rookie-record 40th home run as the Mets earned an 11-5 victory in the rubber match of their series at Kansas City. Austin Hedges was 4-for-4 with a tiebreaking, solo homer in the seventh inning to carry the Padres to a 3-2 victory at Philadelphia.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 11 Kansas City 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 7 Toronto 0

Final Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 4

Final Boston 13 Baltimore 7

Final Cleveland 8 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Minnesota 6 Texas 3

Final Houston 4 Oakland 1

Final L-A Angels 9 Chi White Sox 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4

Final San Diego 3 Philadelphia 2

Final Atlanta 5 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Washington 16 Milwaukee 8

Final Colorado 7 Miami 6 (10 Innings)

Final Arizona 6 San Francisco 1

Final Chi Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final New Orleans 19 L.A. Chargers 17

Final Minnesota 25 Seattle 19