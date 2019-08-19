Joyce Arlene (Bannister) Bromlow of Overland Park, Kansas passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of October 30, 2018.

Joyce was born on August 27, 1939 at St. Joseph’s Memorial Hospital in Larned, Kansas and was the only daughter to Charles Bannister and Gladys (Hanson) Bannister of Alexander, Kansas. She grew up on the family farm outside of Alexander, was an active member of the United Methodist Church and graduated from Alexander High School in 1957. Joyce then graduated from Fort Hays Kansas State College with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1961 and subsequently a Master of Science in Elementary Education in 1966.

On November 24, 1960, Joyce married James D. Bromlow of Fairview, Oklahoma in the Vassar United Methodist Church in Vassar, Kansas. Together they had two children: a daughter, Kerri and a son, Kris. James and Joyce lived in Alexander, Kansas until 1987 when they relocated to LaCrosse, Kansas.

Joyce began her teaching career at the age of nineteen and taught for over forty-two years in the communities of Bazine, Alexander and LaCrosse. After retirement, she continued to serve as a substitute teacher at area elementary schools in the Rush County area. Throughout her adult life, she was an active member of the United Methodist Church, Rebecca Circle, United Methodist Women, and lifelong church choir member. Joyce participated in Rotary Club and served on the Barnhard Library Board for many years. She also held memberships in the Kansas State Teacher’s Association, National Education Association, as well as Rush and Ness County Teacher’s Associations. Joyce was a member of the Beta Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma for over 40 years, and a lifetime member of the Fort Hays State Alumni Association. She taught Sunday School as well as Vacation Bible School classes, was a member of the Pro Art Music Club, a leader in Girl Scouts, 4-H and served as the Mayor of Alexander.

As evidenced by her commitment to teaching, Joyce thoroughly enjoyed working with children and helping the people in her community. Her biggest enjoyment in life centered around the time spent with her family and in particular making memories while watching her children and grandchildren grow. She loved visiting with friends both old and new. She took pleasure in singing, playing the piano, working in her yard, taking long walks with her husband and friends, cooking, and reading books. Her favorite family outings included attending dinner theaters, concerts, plays, and sporting events. Joyce traveled extensively throughout the continental United States and took trips to Canada as well as Europe. She enjoyed a full life pursuing her passion for knowledge. She lived life with the goal of serving God, her family and her community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys Bannister as well as her brother William C. (Bill) Bannister.

Surviving family members at her time of death include: husband James Bromlow of Overland Park, Kansas (now deceased); daughter, Kerri Renz (and husband Keith) of Overland Park; son, Kris Bromlow (and wife Laura) of Katy, Texas. Also surviving Joyce are: her five grandchildren, Andrew Renz of Arvada, Colorado; Landon and Hayden Renz of Overland Park; Kaitlyn and Jack Bromlow of Katy, Texas; two great grandchildren, Hailey and Nathan Renz of Lawrence, Kansas; her sister in law Marcia Bannister of Hays, Kansas; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins on both the Bromlow and Bannister sides of the family.

The family has planned a celebration of life ceremony to be held in honor of both James and Joyce at the United Methodist Church in LaCrosse, Kansas on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to the Alzheimer’s Association which can be made at www.alz.org or the United Methodist Church located at 220 Washington, LaCrosse, Kansas 67548.

