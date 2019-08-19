James Deollis Bromlow of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the evening of July 11th, 2019.

James was born on November 16, 1935 at the family home located near Chester in West Dane Township, Major County, Oklahoma and was the second of six children born to Fletcher Deollis Bromlow and Dolah Elisabeth (Thomas) Bromlow. He grew up working on the family farm with his father outside of Chester and graduated from Longdale High School in 1955.

Following graduation, James began his farming career in the summer of 1955 when he was hired by Charles Bannister of Alexander, Kansas. Unbeknownst to him, he also met his future wife at this time. James served two stints in the United States Army from September, 1958 until September, 1960 and again from September 1961 until final discharge in 1962.

On November 24, 1960, James married Joyce Arlene (Bannister) Bromlow of Alexander, Kansas in the Vassar United Methodist Church in Vassar, Kansas. Together they had two children: a daughter, Kerri and a son, Kris. James and Joyce lived in Alexander, Kansas until 1987 when they relocated to LaCrosse, Kansas.

James was a farmer and a life-long caretaker of the land. He enjoyed spending time with his family which often included fishing, trips to visit extended family and friends, going to his childrens’ activities and ball games as well as helping with various 4-H projects. James always made himself available to help out neighbors and fellow farmers when the situation called for it. He also loved playing cards and dominoes while visiting with friends.

James was a member of the Alexander Kiwanis Club; board member of the Alexander Co-op; member of the Rush County Extension Board; member, trustee and usher of the United Methodist Church; Alexander Council Member; and served as the Mayor of Alexander.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Bannister) Bromlow, his parents, Fletcher and Dolah Bromlow; brothers Louie and Kenneth; sisters Nidella Gibson and Alzadia Kirkham.

Surviving family members include: daughter, Kerri Renz (and husband Keith) of Overland Park; son, Kris Bromlow (and wife Laura) of Katy, Texas. Also surviving James are: his five grandchildren, Andrew Renz of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; Landon and Hayden Renz of Overland Park, Kansas; Kaitlyn and Jack Bromlow of Katy, Texas; two great grandchildren, Hailey and Nathan Renz of Lawrence, Kansas; his brother Leslie and sister in law Caroline of Seiling, Oklahoma; his sister in law Marcia Bannister and husband Ken Griffin of Hays, Kansas; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins on both the Bromlow and Bannister sides of the family.

The family has planned a celebration of life ceremony to be held in honor of both James and Joyce at the United Methodist Church in LaCrosse, Kansas on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to the Alzheimer’s Association which can be made at www.alz.org or the United Methodist Church located at 220 Washington, LaCrosse, Kansas 67548.

