Great Bend presented dewatering system for Amber Meadows flooding issue

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

In June, the Great Bend City Council approved the continuation of the Groundwater Study at the Amber Meadows subdivision. Stemming from a number of residents getting their basements flooded during the heavy spring rains, Phase 2 of the study included a summary of the field work and the conceptual dewatering plan.

PEC Engineer Josh Golka says the method of installing five extraction wells throughout the area just north of Veterans Memorial Park could cost upwards of $1 million for the installation.

“The operation and maintenance is an estimation,” said Golka. “During your dry years, your electrical costs are not there because your pumps are not running.”

The five wells would be buried between 40 and 45 feet below the ground and would be projected at 36 inches in diameter. The discharge of the water would be routed via subsurface piping into Veterans Lake.

“The ultimate outfall would be something we dig further into with the final design,” Golka said. “You do run the risk of re-circulation of water dumped into Veterans Lake, but it is your shortest possible outfall location. There are other options that would be further improvements such as out to the river, but those would be additional costs.”

SCS Engineers has handled the study, and Kevin Hopkins with the environmental consulting group, says the capital costs of installing the dewatering system would be approximately $1,088,000. Annual expenses of electrical services, inspections, permit reporting, and repairs could cost $65,125. These numbers were based on pumping the wells four months a year.

Hopkins also noted the plan was to lower the groundwater table enough so it would keep water out of residents’ basements, but not too low to make the water table useless for irrigation.

The Amber Meadows groundwater study was only an informational item. The City Council did not take any action of carrying out the plan.