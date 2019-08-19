Four Old Broads kicks off countdown to celebration

Four Old Broads may wrap up the Russell Community Theater 2019 Season, but it also kicks off a countdown to celebration. RCT’s first production, God’s Favorite, was presented in 1986. With three productions in the planning stages for 2020, RCT will be celebrating its 100th production next fall.

RCT volunteer, Crystal Craig, is seated in the director’s chair for this fall’s production. The cast of seven includes Teressa Roe, Sheryl Krug and Debora Kreutzer, all veteran RCT actors/volunteers. Becky Anschutz and Nikki Kuntzsch are returning to the RCT stage, while Georganna McCrary and Rob Williams are making their RCT debut.

In Four Old Broads, retired burlesque queen Beatrice (Teressa Roe) needs a vacation from Magnolia Place Assisted Living. A Sassy Seniors Cruise sounds perfect if she can convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae (Becky Anschutz), to join her.

Other residents are facing their own issues – including Imogene (Sheryl Krug) and her memory loss, Maude (Georganna McCrary) and her soap opera obsession, and Sam (Rob Williams) and his never ending search for love. And things just haven’t been the same since Nurse Pat (Debora Kreutzer) began working there. Hopefully, Ruby Sue (Nikki Kuntzsch) can get her nose out of her book long enough to lend a hand.

Adventures unfold as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat and solve a multitude of mysteries. Hilarity ensues as they try to throw Nurse Pat off their trail and make it to the cruise ship after all.

Performances run Tuesday through Saturday, October 8-12 at the RCT Playhouse (5th and Kansas, Russell). Show time is 8:00 pm. Admission is $12 or by season ticket. Four Old Broads is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Russell Community Theater is a non-profit theater company in Russell, Kansas. The sole purpose of RCT is to produce theater for the community and the surrounding area. Completely volunteer-driven, RCT is supported financially solely through ticket admissions and gifts from those supportive of community theater. Since its inception in 1986, RCT has presented 96 full-scale theatrical productions. For more information, call 785-483-4057. Please find us on Facebook.